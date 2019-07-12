The Colbert County Dive Team has returned to Smith Lake to assist in the search for a woman thrown from a boat during a July 4 collision with another vessel.
Colbert County Emergency Management Agency Director Michael Smith said the team is being joined by members of the Huntsville Search Dog Unit. The unit provides a variety of search dogs to assist law enforcement agencies.
A helicopter belonging to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is also assisting in the search, Smith said.
Dive team members including Assistant EMA Director Jody Hitt joined the search for 26-year-old Kelsey Nicole Starling on Thursday.
Smith said the divers are once again running sonar equipment with 3D imaging capabilities and using an underwater camera to search areas of the lake.
The dive team is one of several agencies involved in the search operation.
