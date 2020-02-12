TUSCUMBIA — Officials with the Colbert County Emergency Management Agency are warning residents who live in flooded parts of the county where roads are closed or barricaded to make advanced arrangements for sheltering due to a chance of severe weather later today.
"We have a chance of severe weather tonight which may include tornadoes," EMA Director Michael Smith said. "If you live in a modular or mobile home and the flood water is affecting your ability to leave, please seek higher ground and stronger shelter now before the storms come in."
If anyone has questions about their area, they're encouraged to contact Colbert County EMA at 256-386-8558.
