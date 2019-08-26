SHEFFIELD — The Colbert County Emergency Management Agency has submitted a letter of intent to the Federal Emergency Management Agency seeking hazard mitigation grant funding for the construction of a storm shelter in southeast Sheffield.
EMA Director Michael Smith said Sheffield has given him five possible locations for a shelter in that area.
The city has several storm shelters, but none in southeast Sheffield.
Smith said the nearest shelter would be on Appleton Street off Second Street near Discount Dan's. The next nearest one is on South Hickory Street in Tuscumbia. Storm shelters are also located at Manning Homes, next door to the Sheffield Recreation Center and near the Rivermont subdivision.
Based on the cost of shelters build since the 2012 tornado outbreak, Smith said the 45 person capacity shelter is about $50,000. He said FEMA will provide 75 percent of the funding. He said some of the local match would be offset with in kind work.
"We're going through the process to secure the money," Smith said.
He said the project is contingent on an agreement with the city on a location for the shelter.
Mayor Ian Sanford said the council has yet to act on selecting a location, but he said there is available property for a shelter.
Sanford said the city has been in contact with a property owner in southeast Sheffield who may donate a lot to the city for the shelter, but that process has not been finalized.
