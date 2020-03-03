TUSCUMBIA — Colbert County Engineer Jeremy Robison wants to partner with the Federal Emergency Management Agency on a floodplain mapping study that could help improve storm drainage in the southeastern part of Muscle Shoals.
Robison will ask the Colbert County Commission to approve a resolution allowing him to ask FEMA to do a more detailed study of the Dry Creek drainage basin.
The basin is east of Wilson Dam Road and in an area where Muscle Shoals is seeing a large amount of development.
"This was something Brad Williams brought to my attention," Robison said.
Williams is the Muscle Shoals city engineer.
Some areas, he said, are studied in more detail than others.
Robison said he will ask commissioners if they want him to ask FEMA to study the Dry Creek drainage basin in more detail.
He said the FEMA study is not related to a grant Muscle Shoals Mayor David Bradford is seeking for a storm drainage study of the southeastern part of the city.
He said parts of the study could overlap with the FEMA floodplain update.
Robison said some of the areas east of Muscle Shoals could one day be annexed into the city.
The study, he said, would help establish the flood elevation for the Dry Creek basin.
Right now, the area is designated as a floodplain, but no flood elevation.
Williams said flood maps can influence subdivision regulations. If an area is in a flood zone, levels need to be established so subdivision regulations can reflect how much higher than flood level structures need to be built.
"We have a floodplain ordinance in the county," Robison said. "You have to build two feet above that known elevation."
Designating Dry Creek as a flood way would also add additional protections to the area, Robison said.
