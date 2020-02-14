Except for a few downed trees, Colbert County escaped the wrath of the line of severe storms that moved through the Shoals on Wednesday.
Emergency Management Agency Director Michael Smith said there were a few downed trees in the Riverton area in western Colbert County, and in the White Oak community in eastern Colbert County.
"We seemed to be pretty quiet," Smith said. "It seems like we missed the brunt of it."
Muscle Shoals Mayor David Bradford said crews were on standby Wednesday night. They nearly had to begin pumping water from the Wilson Dam Road retention pond, but the permanent pump was able to lower the level.
"We did not have to shut down the road," Bradford said. "The water level came very close."
Bradford said the pump was moved to a drainage area behind the Cornelius Landing subdivision southeast of the city to help drain that area. A portable pump was already in place, he said.
Bradford said the water crossing Sixth Street near North American Lighting was deeper than it was Tuesday. Many employees had to use alternate routes to get to work.
He said the Brown Street and Nathan Estates retention ponds were about three-quarters full Thursday.
Bradford said a tree fell on a pickup on Second Street between Wilson Dam Road and Firestone Street as the storms moved through the area.
Colbert County Engineer Jeremy Robison said portions of Marthaler Lane, Gnat Pond Road, Cassie Davis Street, Pruitt Lane and the extreme eastern end of Sixth Street were under water Thursday. Water was being pumped from Pruitt Drive and Cassie Davis Street, he said.
Robison said he hopes to be able to have three pumps running at Cassie Davis Street today.
He said since Jan. 1, city employees have measured 25.1 inches of rain at the Road Department office on Alabama 157.
Tuscumbia Mayor Kerry Underwood said there was no wind damage from Wednesday night's storms, and some of the water at Spring Park has receded.
The park is still flooded due to Spring Creek being backed up as a result of the Tennessee River being 6 1/2 feet above normal.
He said the Tennessee Valley Authority has done a good job managing the flow of the river through the dams to reduce the impact of the flooding.
Underwood said Claunch's Cafe and Dick Howell Barbecue were unable to open all week due to water in Spring Park. He didn't think either business sustained damage from the flooding.
