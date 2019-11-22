BARTON — A Tennessee Valley Authority official said Thursday it will take almost four years to "restore" the site of the shuttered Colbert Fossil Plant to its previous state, which is about the same amount of time it took to build the facility in the early 1950s.
Construction the facility on the banks of the Tennessee River began in October 1951 and commercial operation began on Jan. 18, 1955.
On Thursday, Site Manager Stephen Ford said the ongoing hazardous materials removal should take another 18 months to complete, while the demolition of the plant would take another 18 months to restore the 1,350 acre site to a greenfield.
The Colbert Fosssil Plant ceased producing power on March 23, 2016. At one time its five units produced a total of 1,204 megawatts of electricity.
"Right now we're in the abatement stage," Ford said outside the massive facility. "That's going to last for approximately 18 months."
During a tour of the site, he pointed out abatement work near the area where coal was offloaded from barges and fed into the facility through a system of conveyor belts. There were several large, covered containers with labels warning of "asbestos" taped to the sides.
David R. Halicks, senior project manager of the Decommissioning Program, said the company removing the hazardous materials is still setting up their containment systems inside the plant itself.
Halicks said a contractor will remove asbestos, lead-based paint and PCBs from the plant before the next stage begins.
Once that process is completed, Ford said the demolition phase will begin.
"It's going to be 18 months to two years before we start any demolition," Ford said.
He said TVA has invested about $30 million into the restoration of the fossil plant site. According to the TVA website, the plant cost about $99 million to construct. It was the sixth steam-electric project to be planned, designed and constructed by TVA.
Ford said TVA will salvage and recycle as much materials as possible. He said there is a variety of valuable metals in the plant, including "miles" of metal tubing.
The major part of the restoration will be the demolition of the massive power house itself.
Ford said scrap metals would be removed from the site on trucks. He said the demolition contractor will try to utilize local scrap companies as much as possible.
He said 80-90 people will be involved in the abatement and demolition of the plant.
The last part of the demolition project will involve imploding the five chimney stacks.
Once the property is restored to its natural state, TVA will market the site for economic development and job creation.
Halicks said the natural gas powered Colbert Combustion Turbine Plant on the site will continue to operate.
Roger Waldrep, general manager of the decommissioning program, said the natural gas facility can be expanded, but there are no plans to do that at this time.
TVA spokesman Scott Fiedler said both ash impoundments on the site have been closed and capped. He said they will be "monitored for decades to come."
He said the plant was closed for economic reasons, citing its age and cost to make improvements.
TVA has been moving away from coal for years, and Fiedler said 60 percent of TVA's power generation today is carbon free. TVA intends to increase that amount to 70 percent by 2030. Right now only about 3% of TVA's power generation capacity is based on renewable energy sources.
"We hope to increase that," he said.
The Colbert Fossil plant produced power for 61 years. Halicks said at some point, it became cost-prohibitive to continue to invest in the facility when the cost of improvements could be used to construct a newer, more efficient type of power generating facility.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.