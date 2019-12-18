COLBERT HEIGHTS — A common theme in the aftermath of the storm that slammed into the community Monday is the sheer number of people who offered their help to residents whose homes were damaged or destroyed by an EF-2 tornado.
Several homes in the Colbert Heights area, specifically on Lynn Drive and Foster Nolen Road, were severely damaged. Numerous trees were twisted, snapped or blown over by the howling winds.
"It was by the grace of God no one was killed," District 5 Commissioner Darol Bendall said.
Colbert County Administrator Roger Creekmore said the scene at Colbert Heights resembled "organized chaos" with numerous volunteers eager to help.
"The outpouring of volunteers and people that just came out wanting to help and volunteer themselves, their time, their equipment, has been overwhelming," Creekmore said. "It makes you proud to live in this area."
Colbert County Emergency Management Agency Director Michael Smith said there was a big difference in the community's appearance from Monday to Tuesday.
"When we got there this morning, it was absolutely amazing," Smith said on Tuesday. "There were so many people out there cleaning up, cutting trees, putting tarps on roofs."
Once first responders and volunteers finished clearing trees, Sheffield Utilities began replacing snapped utility poles and power lines blown down during Monday's powerful storms, General Manager Steve Hargrove said.
Hargrove said about 25 utility poles were broken during the storm, most of them in the Colbert Heights area. The first utility crews responded about 6 p.m. They were joined by utility workers from the Muscle Shoals Electric Board and Russellville Utilities, Hargrove said.
In all there were 50 to 55 utility workers trying to restore power in the community.
Hargrove was optimistic they would have power restored by the end of the day Tuesday, at least to the houses that didn't sustain heavy damage. He said there were several homes without roofs that would not have power.
While the damage was heaviest in the Colbert Heights area, Hargrove said there were power lines down in the Allsboro area, and at least three poles down in Ford City.
Outside of Colbert Heights, Hargrove said there were isolated power outages throughout the county and parts of Sheffield.
"I'm looking at houses that don't have any roofs on them," he said. "There are trees that have been twisted out, trees uprooted, trees with sheet metal in the tops. There are hundreds of trees down."
Creekmore said his mother's residence was in the path of the tornado and sustained significant damage. A cousin who lives in the home was unhurt, he said.
He said first responders had to cut through numerous fallen trees before they could check on residents.
Tuscumbia Police Chief Tony Logan said the home of one of the city's firefighters on Lynn Drive was damaged by the storm. He said the family sought refuge in a nearby storm shelter.
Colbert County Engineer Jeremy Robison said there were numerous volunteers on the scene when he arrived at about 6 p.m.
"There was a big response, which is always good to see," Robison said. "We had a few crews out last night for probably four or five hours."
He said Road Department crews had to wait for Sheffield Utilities to remove power lines before they could begin cutting trees.
Muscle Shoals, Sheffield and Tuscumbia cancelled regular work sessions and council meetings scheduled for Monday.
"We just had some minor power outages," Muscle Shoals Mayor David Bradford said. "The Police Department generator came up and we operated off the gas generator. We had our crews prepared and ready."
Bradford said Electric Board General Manager Matt Bernauer was in his office when they heard about the damage in Colbert Heights. He said Bernauer contacted Hargrove and offered assistance.
Police and Street Department employees remained on stand by throughout the night Monday in case they were needed.
During the storm, Bradford said the Police Department received calls concerning a hit and run accident and a domestic incident.
