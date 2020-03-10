COLBERT HEIGHTS — After-school activities have been cancelled today at Colbert Heights High School after one student was killed in a car crash and another hospitalized in Huntsville.
Family, friends and the Colbert Heights community are mourning the death of Megan Gooch, 17, of Russellville, who died in the Monday night wreck.
She was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash on Franklin 84, about 10 miles west of Russellville, where her 2001 Lexus struck a tree, according to State Troopers.
Her cousin, Brianna Agee, 17, of Tuscumbia, was a passenger in the car. Agee was flown to Huntsville Hospital, where she is reportedly in stable condition.
Troopers said the accident happened around 10 p.m.
