National Weather Service meteorologists based in Huntsville have determined the Colbert Heights area was hit by an EF-2 tornado packing peak winds of 115 mph, and a maximum path width of 250 yards.
The path of the tornado was estimated to be 7.4 miles long, according to a summary issued by the NWS Huntsville office.
Numerous homes on Lynn Drive, Foster Nolen Road and Woodmont Drive were damaged by the tornado that struck just before 5 p.m. Monday.
The event began at 4:52 p.m., two miles southwest of Colbert Heights, and was over nine minutes later, according to the survey.
The storm ended 5 miles northeast of the community.
Colbert County Emergency Management Agency Director Michael Smith said he and Assistant EMA Director Jody Hitt showed the team around the community.
He said damage reports, including those called in by volunteer fire departments, helped the team determine where the tornado first touched down. They then began to plot points on a map and followed the path, taking note of the damage they encountered.
According to the survey conducted Tuesday, the damage path began on Underwood Mountain Road, where several small hardwood trees were snapped. Tree damage continued on a northeast track onto County Farm Road, where several large hardwood trees were snapped and uprooted.
More extensive damage was seen along Lynn Drive, Thomas Road and Woodmont Drive, where several residential structures sustained at least minor roof damage. Many large hardwood trees in that area were snapped and uprooted.
Also, at least three sheds were heavily damaged and metal roofing materials were lifted into trees.
Tree damage, the survey indicates, continued on a path to Foster Nolen Road, where the most extensive damage occurred.
At least three single-family homes sustained significant roof damage, and the roof was completely blown off a brick home. Bricks were blown off the western facing wall and several windows were blown out.
A camping trailer was overturned and several small sheds were destroyed in that area. Many large hardwood trees were uprooted and snapped near their base.
There was evidence suggesting the tornado cycled around at this location before continuing east, the survey showed.
Tree damaged continued along a portion of U.S. 43, where several hardwood trees were snapped and four trailers were overturned at the Longhorn R Arena off Three Mile Lane, where large hardwood trees were uprooted.
A single-family brick dwelling on the east side of Three Mile Lane sustained extensive shingle damage, and tree damage continued along the path until it ended near Gargis Lane, where branches of a few small hardwood trees were snapped.
According to the Enhanced Fujita Scale, which classifies tornadoes, an EF-2 tornado is considered a "strong" tornado with winds between 111 and 135 mph.
A second EF-2 tornado that killed a Town Creek couple and seriously injured their 7-year-old son brought peak winds of 134 mph. It stayed on the ground for 7.91 miles. The path width of this tornado was 370 yards, according to the summary.
Three people were injured in that storm, the summary shows.
Chelly Amin, a meteorologist in the NWS Huntsville office, said the damages in Colbert and Lawrence counties were from two separate tornadoes. She said there have been four confirmed tornadoes in north Alabama so far.
"If the damage path is separated by more than two miles, even if it comes from the same thunderstorm, we consider it two different tornadoes," Amin said.
She said teams are expected to survey damage in Lauderdale and Limestone counties today, including Joe Wheeler State Park near Rogersville, where numerous trees were blown down, damaging power lines and park infrastructure.
