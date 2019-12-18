COLBERT HEIGHTS — A team from the National Weather Service office in Huntsville has determined that an EF-2 tornado struck the Colbert Heights community.
Weather service crews were dispatched Monday to survey damage in Colbert, Lawrence and Madison counties, Meteorologist Geoff Heidelberger said.
"They have confirmed it was an EF-2 tornado, a little over a four-mile stretch from County Farm Road to near the Longhorn Arena," Colbert County Emergency Management Agency Director Michael Smith said.
He said the majority of damage was in Colbert Heights because of the concentration of residents. He said the tornado caused some minor damage in other parts along the four-mile path. He said a few horse trailers were toppled at the Longhorn Arena on Three Mile Lane.
Smith said the weather service does not think the tornado was the same storm that struck the Allsboro area in western Colbert County.
Meteorologists also took data back to Huntsville to compare it to the damage in Town Creek, where a couple was killed. Their 7-year-old son is recovering from injuries in a Birmingham hospital.
The weather service determined the storm that struck Town Creek was also an EF-2 tornado. The storm that struck Monrovia in Madison County was determined to be an EF-1 tornado.
"December tornadoes are not unheard of around here," Heidelberger said. "It's a pretty big event for this time of year."
Smith noted that the temperature Monday was around 70 degrees. Heidelberger said when a cold front entered the area, it spawned the storms.
The weather service is forecasting cool and dry weather across the region today and Thursday as high pressure establishes itself. Low pressure along the Gulf will bring cloud cover and a chance of showers this weekend.
