Colbert County District Judge Chad Coker is incoming president of the Alabama District's Judge's Association, succeeding Lauderdale County District Judge Carole Medley.
Medley was president of the organization that represents 106 district judges in the state while Coker was the president-elect.
Coker said members, who are nominated by the membership for positions like secretary, treasurer, vice president and president, move up the line until they serve a term as president.
"We got involved in the association when we came to the bench," Medley said.
Association officers work as liaisons between their fellow judges and the state Legislature.
"It’s a matter of keeping your colleagues across the state informed about legislative matters," Medley said.
Coker said the association also keeps legislators abreast of what's going on in the court system
Sometimes, the service keeps them away from the bench, but Medley said their voice is needed in Montgomery.
"Chad will absolutely do an outstanding job," Medley said. "He's skilled and stays absolutely up on the technology that's changing every day."
Medley said it's been a good year for women in judicial organizations in the state. She was president of the District Judges Association, and females also led the Circuit Judge's Association and the Alabama Bar Association.
"Carole Medley has done a fantastic job as president of the District Judge's Association," Coker said. "She has worked tirelessly through this COVID pandemic to make sure our courts are opening and functioning, and everyone in Lauderdale County should be grateful for her service and her leadership in this time."
