TUSCUMBIA — A public hearing scheduled during tonight's Colbert County Commission meeting will inform the public about the transaction between a new Shoals solid waste authority and the owner of the CWI Industrial landfill in Cherokee.
The commission work session begins at 5 p.m. in the first floor meeting room at the Colbert County Courthouse.
County Administrator Roger Creekmore said the county is only providing the venue for the Tax Equity and Fiscal Responsibility Act hearing, which is required due to tax-exempt nature of the revenue bonds that would finance the purchase of the CWI Landfill, if the agreement is finalized.
Colbert County is not a member of the new "Tri Cities" solid waste authority, which was formed by Muscle Shoals, Sheffield and Tuscumbia as a vehicle to sell bonds for the purchase of the facility.
While the new solid waste authority will be selling the bonds, about $16 million worth, it will be CWI Industries that will repay the debt, said attorney Tom Heflin, who represents both incarnations of the Shoals Solid Waste Authority.
Steve Witmer's CWI Industries will be responsible for operating the landfill and for making all payments related to the operation of the facility, which is already permitted to accept inert and construction and demolition waste, Heflin said.
Witmer said while the bonds will be sold through the new Tri-Cities Solid Waste Disposal Authority, CWI Industries will lease the facility back from the authority and operate it.
CWI, he said, will make "lease payments" that will include the debt service and "royalties" that will be paid to the three cities. The royalty amounts will vary and will be tied to the amount of waste coming into the facility, he said.
CWI will operate the transfer station at the Colbert County Landfill and negotiate a new contract with Waste Connections, which transfers the household garbage to the Buck Run Landfill in Walnut, Mississippi, when the current contract expires in October.
"We're basically consolidating two sites into one," Witmer said. "They have customers, I have customers. It's all going into one facility."
CWI will not, however, operate the authority's recycling program, which has been as much as $400,000 in the red. Authority members are working on ways to get the program closer to a break-even point.
One advantage the Cherokee landfill has is a permit to accept waste from outside Colbert County and outside the state. The county would not be able to do that had they simply purchased the landfill from CWI, Heflin said.
Outside waste will also help provide additional material to mix with the paper sludge brought to the landfill from Essity, formerly SCA Tissue.
Tuscumbia Mayor Kerry Underwood, chairman of both solid waste authorities, said the landfill will be purchased for $11 million, but they're selling $16 million in bonds so two additional cells at the landfill can be developed.
Witmer said the revenue bonds that will be sold are backed by the revenue created by the landfill.
"It's a conduit for us to be able to raise money at a lower interest rate," Witmer said.
For the county, CWI is offering a permitted, operating landfill with room for expansion.
Heflin said the authority has locked in tipping fees the local entities pay to dump in the landfill, so rates should not increase in that time period.
The royalty payments should offset any increased costs the cities incur when they transport material to the new landfill.
