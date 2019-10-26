FLORENCE — Qualifying is open for Democratic candidates seeking elected offices in Lauderdale and Colbert counties, Kayla Sloan, voter outreach chair of the Lauderdale County Democratic Party said.
Qualifying closes at 5 p.m. Friday, Nov. 8.
Anyone interested in running for office is encouraged to contact Lauderdale County Chairman Dave Smith or Colbert County Chairman Willie Hovater.
Lauderdale County offices up for election are Board of Education, County Commission Districts 1 and 2, County Commission chairman, revenue commissioner and superintendent of education.
Qualifying paperwork may be dropped off at Democratic Headquarters, 220 W. Tennessee St. in Florence from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. If you have questions concerning how to qualify for office in Lauderdale County or wish to schedule an appointment, call 256-710-9057 or 256-248-9553.
Colbert County offices up for election next year are Board of Education Districts 3 and 5, all six County Commission districts, revenue commissioner and superintendent of education.
If you have questions contact Hovater at 256-381-4771.
