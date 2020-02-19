TUSCUMBIA — Colbert County Election Supervisor Emily Benson powered up one of the 36 voting machines Tuesday and began the painstaking process of making sure each machine is ready to go for the upcoming March 3 Primary election.
Each of the machines that will be placed in the county polling places went through the exact process so each one is readied to accept ballots.
Benson said Election Systems & Software of Birmingham sent her a memory stick with the primary election program. Sample ballots that have already been marked and tested by ESS were loaded into each machine to see if her totals match the ones from ESS.
"I compare these totals with Birmingham's totals just to make sure they match, so we're testing our election night reporting system," she said.
Once the ballots were scanned, Benson ran a "tape" printout to again match the totals from the memory stick sent by ESS. There is a memory stick for each polling place.
Once the tests have been completed, a blue plastic lock with an individual serial number is placed on each machine. The locks will not be removed until election day.
Benson said ballots were being delivered Tuesday. Poll workers will be trained Tuesday, and polling inspectors will be trained on Thursday.
"We'll give them the supplies that Thursday to look at over (during) the weekend," Benson said.
She said each package of ballots will also come with a new security seal.
Once the polls have closed, the memory sticks and ballots will be taken to the courthouse and counted.
Benson said the testing procedure must be repeated for the runoff, which she anticipates for the U.S. Senate seat.
Probate Judge Daniel Rosser said ESS has added additional security features to its software and electronic voting machines since the last election.
"The company has increased their election security, the Secretary of State has increased his election security," Rosser said.
He's met with Homeland Security, the Secretary of State's office and the FBI concerning efforts for improving election security.
"I have not heard of Homeland Security playing a role in elections," Rosser said.
The probate judge said he recently passed on a system that utilized WiFi to connect his office with every polling place in the county.
"The smartest decision I ever made was not to do that," he said. "It sounded bad having voting machines hooked up to WiFi."
He said a Homeland Security official thanked him for not purchasing the system.
County Administrator Roger Creekmore said the county will pay the probate office $1,635 for voting machine testing, and another $1,635 for testing before the runoff election.
In all, Creekmore said the 2020 elections, primary, runoff, general election and all the associated expenses, such as verifying voters lists, absentee balloting and poll workers, will cost the county $193,063.
County maintenance workers will also assist Rosser in delivering voting machines to the polling places.
"We have to pay for the entire election," he said. "The democratic process is expensive."
