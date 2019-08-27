TUSCUMBIA — Colbert County Probate Judge Daniel Rosser is back in the hospital after suffering his second stroke since Sept. 17.
According to a Facebook post by Rosser's wife, Tina, the judge suffered a stroke Saturday. She said the only symptoms he experienced were an intense headache and eyesight loss.
"Doctors are hopeful he'll regain most eyesight over time," she said.
She said doctors performed a mental, physical and speech evaluation and "all were great."
Assistant Chief Clerk Emily Benson said the judge was admitted to Huntsville Hospital. He was in stable condition Monday. He was undergoing tests related to the recent stroke.
Revenue Commissioner Tommy Oswalt said he spoke to Rosser on the phone Monday and he sounded fine.
"I sent him a prayer through a text and he asked if I could call him because he could not read the text," Oswalt said.
Following the first stroke, Rosser said the only lingering issue was a 15 percent loss of peripheral vision in his right eye.
Oswalt said this time, the stroke impacted the vision in Rosser's left eye.
He said after the headaches began, Rosser's wife took him to the hospital.
Oswalt said Rosser had planned to come to work this week.
Following the first stroke, Rosser said he asked Circuit Judge Jackie Hatcher and Lauderdale County Probate Judge Will Motlow if they would help with probate hearings if he was out for an extended period of time.
Benson said probate hearings scheduled for last week and this week were rescheduled.
She said other operations in the office can continue as they normally do.
"If we need to do something past this week, Judge Hatcher can help out," Benson said.
Rosser is serving his second term as probate judge.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.