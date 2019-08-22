TUSCUMBIA — Not many people enjoy tax season but many do enjoy a free hot dog and a cold drink.
Colbert County Revenue Commissioner Tommy Oswalt is hosting the office's annual Hot Dog Day from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, Aug. 30.
"We're continuing the tradition started by Bill Thompson," Oswalt said, referring to the former revenue commissioner.
Oswalt said Hot Dog Day signals the start of tax season and the mailing of property tax notices to property owners.
Hot dogs, drinks, condiments and side dishes are provided by the revenue commissioner's office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.