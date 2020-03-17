TUSCUMBIA — The Colbert County Rural Water System is no longer allowing customers, vendors or contractors inside their office at the Colbert County Road Department.
The decision was made to ensure the safety and health of system employees, County Engineer Jeremy Robison said.
"All services will remain available to customers and water service will continue as normal," Robison said. "We have a very small number of employees for the size of our water system and we must do all we can to protect them and the service we provide."
Office hours are 6:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday through Friday.
The water system can take payments over the phone or by mail. The telephone number is 256-386-8504
Robison said customers can contact the office if they have any questions.
"We will do whatever it takes to maintain water availability, and we are committed to not letting this change in procedure affect anyone’s water availability," he said.
