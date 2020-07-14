The Northwest Alabama Canine Search & Rescue unit was part of a multi-agency effort that successfully located two adults and two children who became lost while hiking in the Sipsy Wilderness over the weekend, Lawrence County Emergency Management Agency Director Scott Norwood said.
The unit includes Corey Speegle and his two dogs, Kusse and Izzy, who are trained to find live humans who are missing or lost.
Lawrence County Chief Deputy Tim Sandlin said the parents of two children camping with relatives contacted the Sheriff's Department Saturday after locating their abandoned campsite. He said the group was overdue returning home.
Sandlin said a "hasty search" was conducted, but called off due to darkness.
Speegle said he was contacted at about 4:30 a.m. Sunday and arrived on the scene. He hooked Kusse and Izzy up with members of the Sheriff's Department's Search and Rescue Unit and Randall's Adventure & Training Search and Rescue who are trained for searches in the wilderness area.
"They knew the trails," Speegle said. "They didn't know exactly where they went, but they had an idea. There are so many big trails, we could have spent days if we searched every little trail."
Kusse got a scent from the campsite and within three hours, despite a downpour caused by a severe thunderstorm, made contact with the missing campers.
Speegle said at times the team had to use headlamps because it was so dark in the canyons during the storm.
"We went up a hill and around a bend and Kusse made first contact, and I made second contact," Speegle said. "They were just cold and wet."
Speegle is quick to say he was only part of a larger effort that included the Lawrence and Colbert County EMAs, Lawrence County Sheriff's Department, the Sartec K9 Unit from Madison, and a Christian Aid Ministries Search and Rescue team from Tennessee.
Sandlin said the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency's Aviation Division flew a helicopter over the area briefly, but did not locate the campers.
Norwood said he was proud of the teams efforts.
"The plan came together and it worked, but it took everyone," Norwood said. "It takes teamwork. It's not a one person thing. It takes everyone working together."
Norwood said anyone hiking in the Sipsy Wilderness should first tell someone where they are going, which trailhead they plan to hike, and when they expect to return, just in case they get lost.
That information can help search and rescue crews with a starting point for a search.
He said there is no cell phone coverage in the Sipsy Wilderness.
Speegle said Northwest Alabama Canine Search & Rescue is raising funds to purchase new radios because theirs were damaged by heavy rains during the rescue.
He said State Rep. Andrew Sorrell, R-Muscle Shoals, said he would seek grant funds to help purchase new radios.
Speegle said Kusse the tracking dog is also competing in the Hallmark Channel's Hero Dog competition.
He said she's competing in the Rescue Dog Division, and she will be in the finals if she receives enough votes. Voting ends on Thursday, he said.
