TUSCUMBIA — While they're temporarily not accepting new animals, the Colbert County Animal Shelter is using the opportunity to make repairs to their kennels, Animal Control Officer Anthony Wilbanks said.
Wilbanks wants the public to know that animal pickup has been limited since the shelter closed in mid March due to the coronavirus. The Colbert and Florence-Lauderdale Animal Services shelters both had to stop accepting new animals due to being filled to capacity.
Wilbanks said they recently had 31 dogs taken by a pet adoption agency, which helped empty out some of the 40 kennels in the shelter. Other animals were picked up by their owners.
"We haven't had a lot of complaint calls," Wilbanks said. "If it's an absolute emergency, we'll go out and make room."
He said the shelter was turning down owners who simply wanted to get rid of their pets.
The animals remaining have been temporarily placed in the adoption area, Wilbanks said.
Wilbanks said there are 40 individual kennel spaces for dogs. One side of the kennels have been repaired, he said.
Shelter Director Judie Nichols said over time, the bolts securing the chain line dividers to the concrete block walls come loose, especially when large dogs are inside the kennel.
After several repairs, the kennels have to be disassembled and rebuilt, she said.
"We'd been wanting to do it for a long time, because we can't use some of our kennels," Nichols said. "We just decided to do it when people were not around and we didn't have so many dogs."
She said four or five kennels are down because they're damaged.
Wilbanks said shelter employees have been working after hours, sometimes as late as 9 p.m., completing the work.
He said the chain link portions have to be removed, the block walls have to be repaired, cleaned, painted and sealed.
Wilbanks said they hope to have the project completed by Friday.
