TUSCUMBIA — Six Colbert County teachers who took it upon themselves to improve their skills were recently honored by the Colbert County Commission.
Brittany Leathers, Breanne Owen and Shelley Hellums of New Bethel Elementary School, Kary Pierson and Jessica Fuller of Cherokee High School and district-wide teacher Ashley Harris spent about a year to become certified by the National Board of Teacher Certification.
Colbert County Superintendent of Education Gale Satchel said research indicates that students benefit from teachers who have received their national board certification.
"It's a tough process," Satchel said.
She said the school system partnered with Lisa Clay and the University of North Alabama to help the teachers get their national certification.
She said the school system has had one or two teachers receive their certification, but never this many.
"This is the first time in the history of the Colbert County School System we've had a total of six," Satchel said. "We're proud of that."
Satchel said the teachers love for the their students provided the motivation to pursue certification.
Colbert County Administrator Roger Creekmore said the County Commission presented the teachers with framed resolutions recognizing them for their achievements.
