TUSCUMBIA — Colbert County Probate Judge Daniel Rosser said the county will waive all fees associated with mailing license plate decals and license plates to county residents.
Rosser said the county normally charges $1.50 to mail a decal and $3 to mail a license plate to residents who purchase decals and tags online or over the phone.
"We don't want people to have to pay a penalty in their efforts to stay safe," Rosser said. "The commission believes this is proactive financial relief."
The probate office can be reached at 256-314-5822 or colbertprobatejudge.org.
March tag renewals will not be considered late until April 17.
