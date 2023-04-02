TUSCUMBIA — Colbert County officials said they're still hoping to be ready to solicit bids for a new justice center by June or July, and start construction by the end of the calendar year.
Beginning in June 2021, the commission began purchasing property on the Tennessee Valley Authority's Muscle Shoals Reservation.
It purchased a nearly 400-foot long, concrete laboratory building and adjoining five-story office building. It purchased an old infirmary that will become the new location for the Colbert County Emergency Management Agency.
The commission hired the Florence architectural firm Lambert Durham Ezell to develop plans for the new jail and the adjacent five-story administrative building.
"We're not going to hit the end of the month with a preliminary jail design," Creekmore said. "We want to get started before the calendar year."
Once preliminary designs are available, Creekmore said the commission will let other stakeholders, judges, the sheriff, officials from municipalities that want to partner with the county, review the plans and add their comments or suggestions.
The jail is being promoted as a city/county facility that would house inmates from the county's municipalities in a central location.
Creekmore said the biggest changes to the administrative building is the addition of courtrooms, primarily for municipal or district judges to utilize, and the addition of a kitchen that will be used to prepare meals for the inmates.
"There are other things that need to be updated that will be included," he said.
Ed Hester, the architect involved in the design, said the project is moving forward, but there are issues that will have to be addressed.
Hester said he wanted to meet with the commission before revealing too much about the design, but he did say it appears the facility will be able to house up to 250 inmates.
"This was a major puzzle," he said. "We still have some things to work out with the commission."
One of the challenges was redesigning the old lab into a jail without all of the original building plans, Hester said.
He said the project has to adhere to Sheffield building codes since the facility is in the Sheffield city limits. Sheffield and Muscle Shoals annexed portions of the reservation.
Creekmore said one challenge will be the installation of numerous prefabricated concrete cell modules that are already pre wired and plumbed. Once set in place, they just have to be connected to each other and hooked up to utilities.
He said the manufacturer, a former county commissioner from Fort Payne, said "I'll get them in the building."
The prefabricated modules can save money since individual cells do not have to be constructed, wired and plumbed.
Hester said he anticipates some demolition work to take place in the lab building while the plans are being finalized.
