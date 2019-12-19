TUSCUMBIA — Before the Shoals Solid Waste Authority can consider an agreement with a Cherokee landfill owner it will have to create a new authority that can enter into long-term contracts.
The Shoals Solid Waste Authority includes Colbert County and the cities of Muscle Shoals, Sheffield and Tuscumbia. The authority's board includes the mayors of the three cities, a representative of the county commission, and an at-large member from one of the four entities.
The authority is considering an agreement with the owners of the Cherokee Industrial Landfill, which would serve as a replacement for the county landfill in Tuscumbia, which is quickly reaching its capacity.
Attorney Tom Heflin said the authority is limited to contracts of three years in length because Colbert County is part of the authority.
The act that created the authority allowed it to be exempt from the state's competitive bids laws, unless a county was part of the authority. When a county is involved, the authority can only enter into contracts up to three years in length.
The authority has retained a bond attorney to provided it guidance should it decide to purchase the landfill, but Heflin said a bond issue would involve a much longer time period.
"You cannot do a bond issue with only a three-year contract," he said.
For that reason, Heflin suggested creating a new authority that includes only the three cities, which can enter into longer contracts.
"The county would remove itself as far as any representation on the board," Commissioner Tommy Barnes said. He is the county's representative on the existing authority.
He said the county would have a contract to use the facility and to bring its garbage to the transfer station at the existing landfill in Tuscumbia.
"Any expansions that happen out there would have to go through the commission," Barnes said.
He said the commission does not see the new arrangement as a disadvantage.
Barnes would ask the new authority to continue expanding the county's recycling program.
"I will stand firm on that," he said.
The three cities were expected to address the issue during their Monday council meetings, but the meetings were cancelled due to inclement weather.
Each city council must approve the creation of the new solid waste authority.
Authority member and Sheffield Mayor Ian Sanford said the creation of the new authority would not obligate the cities to purchase the Cherokee Landfill. However, Heflin said the new authority would have to be in place before a purchase could be completed.
Authority member and Muscle Shoals Mayor David Bradford said due to the restrictions, the authority has a contract with the Buck Run Landfill in Walnut, Mississippi, which is renewed every three years.
The out-of-state landfill accepts the county's household garbage, which cannot be dumped in the Colbert County Landfill, which is permitted for inert waste only.
