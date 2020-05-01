MUSCLE SHOALS — Officials involved with the purchase of the Cherokee Industrial Landfill are optimistic the sale of bonds related to the transaction will take place later this month if economic conditions continue to improve.
The Shoals Solid Waste Authority and the newly formed Tri-Cities Solid Waste Authority met Wednesday at Muscle Shoals City Hall.
The main difference in the two bodies is Colbert County is not represented on the Tri-Cities authority. Both authorities include the mayors of Muscle Shoals, Sheffield and Tuscumbia.
Tom Heflin, who serves as attorney for both authorities, said many of the items acted on were necessary before the bond sale takes place.
The sale of bonds was delayed by the coronavirus pandemic, but Shoals Solid Waste Authority member Tommy Barnes said he hopes the sale can take place by the end of May. Barnes is also a member of the Colbert County Commission.
"I think everybody came out out of the meeting feeling very good," Barnes said.
The authorities are trying to reduce the amount of money that is being used to subsidize the program.
Heflin said the recycling program is running about $300,000 in the red.
After going through the recycling programs financials, Barnes said authority members will take a hard look at what it will cost to run the program and how to reduce those costs.
"Before we can do anything, we need to have a public hearing to discuss recycling," Barnes said.
He wants to know if the public wants the recycling program to continue. Unlike Florence's curbside recycling program, Colbert County residents must take recyclable items to bins located in various parts of the county, including schools and many businesses.
Barnes said he would be open to hearing the public's thoughts about the recycling program.
Heflin said some of the items on the agenda had already been approved, including agreements between the new authority and the three cities and county for the disposal of household garbage. The garbage is taken to the transfer station at the Colbert County Landfill and trucked to the Buck Run Landfill in Walnut, Mississippi, by Waste Connections.
Heflin said the contract with Waste Connections expires in October.
Efforts to reach Tuscumbia Mayor Kerry Underwood, who chairs both authorities, were unsuccessful Thursday.
Log In
