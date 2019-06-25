LEIGHTON — The College Street railroad crossing east of town has been closed permanently to allow Norfolk Southern Railway to construct a new passing track, Mayor John Landers said.
The mayor said Norfolk Southern Railway is constructing a 3-mile long passing spur that will allow trains traveling between Memphis and Chattanooga, Tennessee, to pass one another.
The city has railroad crossings on Main Street downtown and one to the west at Sadie Robertson Street.
