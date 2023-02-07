TUSCUMBIA — A funding package of more than $1 million from the state and Comcast will provide expanded broadband internet access to Colbert County.
Comcast has announced that is has completed the first phase of its broadband network expansion in Colbert County.
Nearly 1,000 residents, businesses, and local government buildings in the vicinity of Leighton, Nitrate City, the Foster Mill and Spout Springs areas now have access to Comcast’s full suite of Xfinity services, including gigabit-speed internet and Comcast Business services.
The expansion was made possible by a $453,000 contribution by the State of Alabama and from private funding of more than $643,000 by Comcast, according to a Comcast news release.
"Our government and the State of Alabama are delivering on a commitment to provide access to fast, reliable internet service to the people of Colbert County," County Commission Chairman Tommy Barnes said. "We are seeing strong progress in the expansion of broadband infrastructure across rural Alabama, and I am looking forward to even greater connectivity in the near future."
Barnes said the county commission will use the ARPA funds it set aside to match grants to complete the "middle mile" to extend broadband to more rural areas.
He said the Shoals Broadband Coalition has applied for a grant that would help accomplish that.
"We're going to continue the expansion and hopefully move Alabama where it needs to be for a better economic climate in Colbert and Lauderdale counties, especially the middle mile," Barnes said.
The county commission has set aside about $2 million of its American Rescue Plan Act money to match future grants to bring broadband internet to more rural areas of the county.
"We're excited to have broadband in Leighton," Mayor Derick Silcox said. "Comcast has been a great partner. This is another step in the right direction for Leighton."
Comcast was recently awarded a $1.2 million grant through the Alabama Broadband Accessibility Fund to further expand its network in Colbert County as part of the second phase of the buildout, according to the news release.
Through this investment and Comcast funding of $3.4 million, Comcast will deliver high-speed internet and its full suite of Xfinity services to more than 1,500 additional residents and businesses in Colbert County over the next year.
The county-wide buildout will include the communities of Ford City, additional parts of Leighton and Hatton, portions of Littleville and unincorporated areas of Colbert County. Construction for this project has already begun.
“We are excited to connect the underserved residents and businesses of Colbert County to the power of Comcast’s advanced broadband services,” said Jason Gumbs, Comcast region senior vice president. “We look forward to expanding to more areas of Colbert County in 2023.”
Support local journalism reporting on your community
* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.