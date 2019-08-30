Northwest Alabama residents have a chance to climb aboard and tour the last operating landing ship from World War II.
The LST-325 made its way along the Tennessee River at McFarland Park in Florence recently and now has docked at Ingalls Harbor in Decatur.
Housed at Evansville, Indiana — where LSTs were built during World War II — the ship goes on tour one month each summer.
According to its history on its website, LST-325 was commissioned on Feb. 1, 1943, and served in the European Theater. It was part of the invasion forces at Sicily, as well as Normandy, France, for D-Day. There were 171 U.S. LSTs during that operation.
LST-325 made 44 trips between England and Normandy during D-Day. The amphibious LSTs landed battle-ready troops and equipment directly onto enemy shores.
The LST-325 will be in Decatur for tours from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. each day through Tuesday.
The cost is $10 for adults and $5 for ages 6-17, while children 5 and younger, World War II and Korean War veterans, and active members of the military are admitted free.
All proceeds go toward upkeep and sailing costs of the ship. All crew members aboard are volunteers.
The LST-325 is owned and operated by the nonprofit USS LST Ship Memorial, Inc.
