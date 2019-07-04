FLORENCE — When a 17-year-old Dan Penn first walked up the staircase to the recording studio above the City Drug Store in downtown Florence, the first person he met was a 16-year-old Donnie Fritts.
"I go back with Donnie further than anybody," Penn said. "Donnie was the first guy I met. It wasn't long after that, maybe six months or so, I met Spooner (Oldham). I became fast friends with Donnie and friends with Spooner."
While the three noted artists and songwriters have collaborated in the past, they have rarely appeared on stage at the same time and have never headlined a show.
That's expected to change on Friday, July 26, with "Coming Home," a concert featuring the music of the three friends in the intimate confines of the Shoals Theatre. The concert is a fundraiser for the Shoals Theatre, promoter Johnny Belew said.
Fritts, who is still recovering from heart surgery in a Birmingham Hospital, is also the first person Penn collaborated with on a song.
"Rainbow Road" was written for Arthur Alexander around the time he cut "You Better Move On," but Alexander didn't cut the track until years later, Penn said.
"Spooner and I started writing pretty regularly about a year after Fritts and I wrote that song," Penn said. "Spooner got me hooked up with Rick Hall. I was Rick Hall's first writer."
Belew said he's wanted to have this show for years because the three artists met at the old City Drug Store which was located behind the theater.
"Dan Penn told me the very first person he ever saw at Tom Stafford's studio was Donnie Fritts," Belew said.
He said Penn told him Fritts also had a car, which made him "double cool."
"Donnie Fritts and I have been talking about this show for 10 years maybe," Belew said. "We've never had a show dedicated to those guys being the headliner."
The opening act will be the Combo Kings of Belton, South Carolina, who wowed Shoals music fans during the last two W.C. Handy Music Festivals. Belew said bandleader David Jones is underwriting the concert so all the proceeds can go to the Shoals Theatre.
With Fritts still recovering from open heart surgery in Birmingham, Balew said his appearance at the show won't be known until closer to July 16.
"Either way, he will be represented in person or special guests doing his music," Belew said.
Special guests already include guitarist Travis Wammack, Beehive Queen Christine Ohlman of Saturday Night Live band fame, Swampers bassist David Hood, Wayne Chaney, Marie Lewey, Cindy Walker, Ronnie Eades, Harvey Thompson, and Brad Guin.
"Me and Spooner have played a lot of shows, but not with Donnie," Penn said. "Me and Spooner have been all over the world playing, but not with Fritts. I'm looking forward to the first one with Fritts. I hope he can make it."
Like Penn, Oldham said he's known Fritts since he was a teenager.
"Donnie and I played in a band together called Hollis Dixon and The Keynotes," Oldham said. "We played a lot of fraternity parties throughout the Southeast, most every weekend."
He and Fritts wrote "My Friend" which was recorded by Tony Joe White and "Diamond in the Rough," which was recorded by Jesse Coulter. Fritts included their early collaboration, "Oh My Goodness" on his last album, which was also titled "Oh My Goodness."
Oldham said he hopes Fritts can recover to the point where he can attend the show.
Jones said the band only played two shows when they first came to Handy Fest in 2017, but they met Fritts, Wammack, and came back in October and went to Fritt's birthday party at the Shoals Theatre. Last year they came back with a full schedule and have another full schedule this year.
"We loved everything about the place," Jones said. "We discovered the magic of the Tennessee River, the Singing River, I reckon."
While there was "tons of great music recorded in Muscle Shoals," Jones said it's the songwriters like Fritts, Oldham and Penn that set the area apart.
"Christine is going to do 'Breakfast in Bed,'" Jones said. "Our girl singer is going to do 'We Had It All."
The band will also do Fritt's staples "Memphis Women and Fried Chicken" and "Short End of the Stick."
Shoals Theatre Manager Steve Price thanked Jones for his love of Muscle Shoals music and the Shoals Theatre.
"He has been very kind to us," Price said.
He said the proceeds from the show will go toward the purchase of projection equipment so the theater can once again show movies. Past fundraiser concerts have allowed the theater to purchase a new sound system and curtains.
Tickets are available online through Vendini at theshoalstheatre.org, at the Shoals Theatre Box office, Monday-Friday, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. or by phone at 256-764-1700.
