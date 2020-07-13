FORD CITY — Colbert County Commissioners have accepted a $5,000 grant from the Resource Conservation and Development Council that allowed the county to make repairs to the boat ramp at Colbert Alloys Park.
County Administrator Roger Creekmore said the money was used to fill a hole that had developed at the end of the concrete boat launch ramp.
Creekmore said boat motors had displaced soft soil at the end of the concrete ramp, causing the hole to form. The wheels of boat trailers would occasionally get hung on the lip of the ramp if they backed in too far, he said.
The hole was filled with stone so trailers could safely back further into the water.
In early 2019, the county spent $25,000 to build a floating pier at the popular park, which was once owned by employees and retirees of Reynolds Alloys, which is now Constellium. The project included widening the ramp to accommodate two boat trailers at once.
In 2013, the commission spent $8,000 to extend and resurface the boat ramp.
