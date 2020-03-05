TUSCUMBIA — Colbert County commissioners Tuesday approved a contract that will provide new Tasers to the Sheriff's Department.
Sheriff Frank Williamson told the commission that Tasers, some of which were purchased as long ago as 2001-2003, would no longer be supported by the manufacturer.
Tasers were originally manufactured by Taser International, now known as Axon.
"I found out in January Taser International wasn't going to support the old Taser any more," Williamson said.
Williamson said a new Taser costs about $1,700 if you buy them one at a time.
"I need 35," the sheriff said. "It would cost $60,000 to replace all of them."
Rather than spend that much on new Tasers, the sheriff told commissioners he was able to work out a deal with the company to replace 10 Tasers each year at a cost of $2,910 per year.
"That's a lot different than $60,000," he said.
Over the next five years, Williamson said he would be able to replace 50 Tasers at just under $15,000.
County Administrator Roger Creekmore said the cost would be $14,550 over a five-year period.
"It's one more tool to keep our guys safe," the sheriff said.
Williamson said often, all a deputy has to do is pull out the Taser and a suspect will comply with their orders.
"You hardly ever have to use one," Williamson said. "It saves lives. When you pull that thing out, people tend to back away and begin complying. It's better than pepper spray."
A suspect has to be cleaned up after being hit with pepper spray and often, he said, the deputy is impacted by the spray as well.
The commission unanimously approved the sheriff's request.
"It's a better idea to let Taser International do it over a period of five years and do it for a quarter of the cost," Williamson said.
