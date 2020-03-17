TUSCUMBIA — The Colbert County Courthouse will close at 4:30 p.m. today and is not expected to reopen until early April, depending on the severity of the coronavirus pandemic.
Employees involved in essential services will continue to come to work, but the general public will not be allowed inside the courthouse, except in certain circumstances.
The decision was made to protect the public and courthouse employees.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.