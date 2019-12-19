FLORENCE — Members of the I Count Shoals Census 2020 committee expressed a sense of urgency Wednesday about beginning efforts to educate residents on the importance of filling out a 2020 Census form.
About 11 committee members attended a meeting at the Shoals Chamber of Commerce. All agreed they need to hit the ground running in early January.
"January is going to be a very critical month," Northwest Alabama Council of Local Governments Executive Director Keith Jones said.
The committee discussed ways of reaching the most people and especially certain demographics, including the elderly and Hispanic residents.
They plan to use a $40,000 grant to purchase items such as banners and posters that can be placed in prominent places; postcards that can be mailed to residents; door hangers, T-shirts, silicone cell phone wallets and silicone "slap bracelets" to encourage participation.
A budget established for the grant money shows that $22,500 will be used to target advertising effort for those who are at risk of not being counted.
Another $8,000 is allocated for the production of four videos. Also, $8,000 will be allocated for food, trophies and referees for a five-county soccer tournament that will culminate with a championship event that will be held in April in Russellville.
"We're all going to have to come together for that," Jones said.
The committee hopes the soccer tournament will bring together minorities and the Hispanic community, which are at risk of not being being counted in the 2020 census.
NACOLG can use its programs for elderly residents to reach that population, Planner Beau Cooper said.
The group also wants to involve churches and businesses, especially those that employ large numbers of Hispanic workers.
Paul Housel, district field director for U.S. Rep. Robert Aderholt, R-Haleyville, said he thinks the committee is where it needs to be in its efforts.
He warned that Colbert and Marion counties, which are part of NACOLG's five-county service area, were ranked high on the state's "indifference index," meaning a large portion of residents in those counties are indifferent to the Census.
"Colbert and Marion were in the top five," Housel said.
Lauderdale and Franklin counties, he said, "We're OK."
The problem officials are trying to avoid is a reduction in the state's Census count, which could cost Alabama a seat in the U.S. House of Representative and cause a reduction in the amount of money made available to the state for roads, schools and a myriad of programs.
NACOLG Director of Planning and Transportation Jesse Turner said businesses use Census counts to determine where they locate.
The count begins in March with a mailed invitation to respond online, or by phone.
