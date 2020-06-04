TUSCUMBIA — The Colbert County Community Development Committee on Wednesday approved more than 50 grants to volunteer fire departments, schools, law enforcement agencies and other organizations.
The money is provided to the county through monthly Tennessee Valley Authority in-lieu of tax payments, Probate Judge Daniel Rosser said. Rosser is also chairman of the committee.
In-lieu of tax payments compensate state and local governments that cannot levy property or sales taxes on TVA because it is a federal entity.
Since the 2008-09 fiscal year, the committee has awarded more than $5.3 million in grant money.
The committee started with a beginning balance of $301,401 in 2008. Total annual in-lieu of tax payments have varied from as high as $729,128 in fiscal year 2011-12, to a low of $397,951 in the 2009-10 fiscal year.
The committee received $512,456 in the 2018-19 fiscal year.
The committee made the following grant awards:
• $3,400 — Leighton Volunteer Fire Department for turnout gear
• $2,000 — Cherokee Public Library for new books, equipment upgrades
• $3,000 — Hatton Elementary School for library tables and chairs for STEAM activities
• $4,000 — Shoals Sav-A-Life for facility lighting
• $3,000 — West Colbert Veterans Memorial in Cherokee for concrete and curbing around the veterans memorial
• $1,000 — City of Muscle Shoals for two defibrillators for the police department
• $1,319 — Muscle Shoals Fire Department for three chlorine gas detectors
• $633 — Colbert County Commission for renovations to Rose Trail Park bath house
• $3,000 — Colbert County Association of Volunteer Fire Departments for 28 iPads and cases for use with emergency reporting software
• $6,000 — Colbert County 911 for MEVO Anywhere Mobile kits to help with disasters and rerouting 911 calls
• $4,000 — Sheffield High School for cheerleading mats
• $15,000 — Colbert County Drug Task Force for a vehicle purchase
• $1,000 — Highland Park Elementary for books for new reading program, STEM project items, technological devices and software
• $1,000 — Webster Elementary School for STEM supplies, robots, building supplies and a Viewsonic interactive touch panel
• $1,000 — Colbert Heights Elementary School Pre-K for two Hatch tablets
• $543 — Hatton Elementary School for eight world globes
• $404 — Hatton Elementary School for 20 sets of Oxford Poly eight-pocket folders for fourth-grade students
• $311 — Hatton Elementary School for four adjustable chairs to go with high table
• 3,000 — Muscle Shoals High School for replacing curtains in Stratford Auditorium
• $2,000 — Muslce Shoals High School for a bottle filling station for four water fountains
• $700 — Hatton Elementary School for purchase of research database
•$2,500 — Sheffield High School for a new baseball field scoreboard
• $2,000 — Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Shoals for enrichment activities for children and volunteers
• $5,300 — Tuscumbia Downtown Redevelopment Authority for "It's a Dickens Christmas, Y'all" expenses
• $2,700 — Deshler High School Career Tech Center for new textbooks for advanced business technology application class
• $1,755 — Colbert County Juvenile Probation office for video conferencing supplies for use with juveniles and parents
• $5,000 — Sheffield Police Department, three new Tasers
• $10,750, City of Tuscumbia for bistro table sets, chairs, benches, handrails and paint for pocket park
• $2,000 — Nitrate City Volunteer Fire Department for a battery-powered ventilation fan
• $1,200 — Colbert Heights High School for a curtain track for auditorium for theatrical productions
• $6,300 — Colbert County Association of Volunteer Fire Departments for five propane tanks and regulators for emergency repeater sites
• $1,159 — Colbert Heights High School for 35 heavy duty steel stools for visual arts department
• $8,399 —Old Railroad Bridge Co. to replace worn boards on bridge walkway
• $1,500 — Leighton Elementary School for circulation of STEM books in library
• $3,090 — Colbert Heights High School for tables for STEAM lab
• $1,800 — Colbert County School System for two new thermometers at eight schools; one for each of the systems 40 buses
• $2,350 — Colbert County School System for a new curriculum for K-6 after school program and 2021 summer program
• $3,000 — Colbert County Historical Landmarks Association to promote and present Belle Mont Mansion museum
• $5,929 — Colbert County Emergency Management Agency for five televisions and mounting brackets for command trailer
• $4,713 — Spring Valley Volunteer Fire Department for fire hydrant wrenches, nozzles, vests and helmet lights
• $3,104 — Muscle Shoals Street and Sanitation Department for grate cover for department oil pit
• $12,206 — Colbert County Cattlemen's Association for an enclosed trailer for selling steak sandwiches to raise money for scholarship fund
• $2,000 — LaGrange Living History Society to replace four windows and rotten logs
• $970 — Colbert Heights Elementary School for tables and chairs for second-grade classroom
• $2,000 — Shoals COARMM for school and office supplies, additional Chromebooks
• $750 — North Alabama Trackers for track and field for Colbert County students
• $10,000 — New Bethel Volunteer Fire Department for new building construction
• $5,100 — Colbert County School System for Daily Life la for the LEAP program for special needs students
• $850 — Colbert County Schools to mark, tape and paint Leighton Elementary School gym floor
• $6,000 — Colbert County Schools for football uniforms for Colbert Heights High School
•$2,000 — Old Brick Presbyterian Church for bicentennial celebration
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.