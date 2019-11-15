TUSCUMBIA — Colbert County Community Development Committee members doled out more than $200,000 of Tennessee Valley Authority in lieu of tax money this week, including $15,000 for a new bridge over Spring Creek at Spring Park.
The four-person committee spent about two hours Wednesday going through grant requests from schools, fire departments, municipalities and non-profit organizations.
Probate Judge Daniel Rosser said before the committee's next meeting on June 3, 2020, its members will discuss ways to ensure an equitable distribution of funds, especially between schools and volunteer fire departments.
"It will create a more level playing field," said committee member Waylon Huguley, who represents District 3 state Rep. Andrew Sorrell, R-Muscle Shoals.
David Isom, who represents state Sen. Larry Stutts, R-Tuscumbia, said the money the committee receives has decreased over the years while the number of applications is increasing.
Stacy Norwood represents state Rep. Jamie Keil, R-Russellville.
Assistant Chief Clerk Emily Benson said organizations can now go to colbertgrants.org to fill out and submit an application. Paper applications are still available at the probate office, but Rosser said he wants the process to be online only by next year.
Benson said the next round of applications must be submitted by May 15 to be considered at the June 3, 2020, meeting.
The projects approved this week for grants were:
• City of Tuscumbia, $15,000 for a new bridge at Spring Park
• Colbert County Drug Task Force, $4,000 to update vehicles
• Lost Creek Conservation and Wildlife Club, $3,000 for youth shooting sports equipment and storage containers
• Old Railroad Bridge Company, $3,000 to replace walking deck boards and railings
• Leighton Volunteer Fire Department, $1,000 for turnout gear
• Attention Homes of Northwest Alabama, $3,000 for operating expenses
• Lila Barrett Area Food Bank/Meal Barrell Project, $1,000 toward forklift and office supplies
• Colbert Heights Elementary School, $2,000 for interactive TV
• Colbert County High School, $7,000 for renovating football field house and girls softball dugout
• Colbert Heights Elementary School, $2,99.44 for a Chromebook cart
• Muscle Shoals Middle School, $1,725 for laptops, kits and printer for STEM academy
• Colbert County Association of Volunteer Fire Departments, $500 toward a firefighters monument on the courthouse lawn
• Cherokee Public Library, $3,000 for new books and updated equipment
• Muscle Shoals High School, $3,000 for special education classroom renovation project
• New Bethel Elementary School, $1,000, for interactive TV
• Hatton Elementary School, $1,000 for tables and chairs for library for STEAM activities
• Hatton Elementary School, $1,000 for A.R. program subscriptions
• Sheffield High School, $2,500 for football equipment
• Shoals Sav-A-Life, $2,750 for lighting and building upgrades
• Camp Courage, $9,000 for Camp Courage activities
• Sheffield High School, $1,000 for cheer mats
• HASRA, $500 toward new roof and repairs to the shelter building, shade pavilion construction
• Hatton Elementary School, $199.48 for high-top table and chairs for fourth-grade classroom
• Hatton Elementary School, $439.98 for two locking file cabinets for fourth-grade classroom
• Town of Littleville, $5,600 to help keep the senior citizen center open
• Colbert Heights Elementary School, $952.40 for Chromebooks for second graders
• Colbert County Emergency Management Agency, $5,500 to vinyl wrap the command post trailer
• Colbert County Youth League Football, $750 for helmets
• West Colbert Veterans Memorial, $4,000 for concrete and curb around memorial
• Colbert County Cattlemen's Association, $2,970 for scales for working chute
• City of Muscle Shoals, $2,000 for two garage door openers
• Liberty Learning Foundation, $1,000 for second-grade learning program for Colbert elementary schools
• Sheffield High School, $600 for football helmets
• Town and Country Garden Club, $500 for Old Brick Historic Marker
• Colbert County High School, $350 for supplies to renovate dugouts
• Muscle Shoals High School, $1,000 for wrestling team uniforms
• Helen Keller Public Library, $1,000 for landscaping library grounds
• Town of Leighton, $5,000 for swings in the park
• Town of Leighton, $1,000 for library computers
• Colbert County Sheriff's Department, $9,000 for bulletproof vests
• Kruzn for a Kure Foundation, $3,000 toward computers, iPads, management software, other items
• City of Muscle Shoals, $2,000 for Cardiac Science defibrillator
• Muscle Shoals Fire Department, $1,250 for three chlorine gas detectors
• Deshler High School, $1,000 to screen, varnish and repair Deshler Dome floor
• Colbert Heights Elementary School, $1,000 for three Chromebooks, and printer for library
• Muscle Shoals City Schools, $500 for interactive TV system
• Colbert County Commission, $4,427 to enlarge Alloys Park parking area
• Colbert County Commission, $4,000 for renovating Rose Trail Park bath house
• New Bethel Elementary School, $300 for STEAM materials for third-grade social studies curriculum
• Barton Volunteer Fire Department, $5,126 for fire hose
• Nitrate City Volunteer Fire Department, $3,724 for fire hose
• Liberty Learning Foundation, $1,500 for second-grade learning program
• American Legion Post 31, $4,087 to complete flooring project at the post
• Colbert County Commission, $1,700 for digital district map display in Board of Registrar's office
• Tuscumbia Fire Department, $3,000 for a stair machine and two weight vests
• City of Muscle Shoals, $1,495 for a defibrillator for city auditorium
• Muscle Shoals City Schools, $500 for special education teacher supplies
• White Oak Volunteer Fire Department, $750 for extrication equipment
• White Oak Volunteer Fire Department, $4,000 for K9 search and rescue startup costs
• Muscle Shoals City Schools, $250 for special education administrator conference expenses
• Tennessee Valley Art Association, $5,000 for building repair and insulation
• Kindervision Foundation, $7,000 for Greatest Save Teen PSA program for county schools
• Restoration Ranch, $7,629 to repair septic tank system
• Muscle Shoals High School, $1,000 for rocketry program supplies
• Colbert County Coroner, $1,000 for body bags, protective suits, other supplies
• Spring Valley Volunteer Fire Department, $1,780 for rescue saw, chain and depth limit kit
• Webster Elementary School, $500 for robots for STEM class and building supplies
• Highland Park Elementary School, $500 for robots, attachments and STEM materials
• Colbert Heights Elementary School, $1,500 for Ignite Mobile PreK tablet classroom pack
• Colbert County Education Foundation, $4,500 for sensory lab for special needs students at Leighton Elementary and Colbert County High
• Colbert County High School, $1,500 for information technology for Colbert County students
• Colbert Heights High School, $890.50 for Chromebooks for health science classes
• Colbert Heights High School, $1,000 for visual arts department furniture
• Colbert County Schools, $500 for locking medicine cabinet and seals and thermometer for all schools
• Easterseals of Northwest Alabama, $1,250 for recumbent cross-trainer for Physical-Occupational Therapy Department
• Colbert County High School, $1,500 for STEM materials for robotics and computer science
• Colbert County High School, $500 for office supplies
• Colbert County High School baseball, $3,500 for stadium renovations and other needs
• Colbert County High School basketball, $2,000 for jerseys, restoring gym floor, new signs, basketball rack
• Colbert County Extension Office, $1,000 for animal science program supplies
• Leighton Elementary School, $1,000 for LEAP Program iPads
• Leighton Elementary School, $2,750 for STEAM materials for K-6th grade and other items
• Cherokee Elementary School, $627.80 for Research Expedition for fifth- and sixth-grade science students
• Cherokee Elementary School Library, $540 for a 3-D printer for the library
• Cherokee Elementary School Library, $1,000 for Chromebooks for the library
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.