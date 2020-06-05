TUSCUMBIA — While they haven't seen anything suspicious, Colbert County Community Development Committee members said they want to develop guidelines to help ensure grant money they disburse is used for its intended purpose.
The committee disburses funds provided by monthly Tennessee Valley Authority in-lieu of tax payments to mostly law schools, enforcement agencies, volunteer fire departments, nonprofits and other local organizations for various projects or equipment.
Committee members are appointed by the county's legislative delegation, whose members sign off on the funding requests.
Money is sent to the county monthly, but Colbert County Probate Judge Daniel Rosser, the committee chairman, said it takes several months to build up sufficient funds to meet the requests.
Committee member Waylon Huguley said there's currently no mechanism to determine if the grant money was used properly.
"I don't think there's been an issue; I don't want anyone to misinterpret that," Huguley said.
Huguley said when the new representatives came on board in early 2019, they ordered an audit of the committee's books. New committee members are normally appointed if a new legislator is elected.
"That was a good step forward," he said. "We got that taken care of."
Other than committee members following up themselves, there's no way to know if the money was spent on its intended purpose, or spent at all.
"Really, other than us doing that, which is really more than I guess we are assigned to do, there's really no way to know if everything is spent right," Huguley said.
He said there was only one issue where it took a while to get the information back from the grantee about their project.
"I think we do a great job, but you can always do better," Rosser said. "I don't think what you're saying is reactionary; it think it's proactive, to be as accountable as we can."
Rosser said he and Huguley will serve on a subcommittee that will create a plan to make sure the grant recipients are more accountable. They will present the plan to the full committee during the Oct. 14 meeting.
