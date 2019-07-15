FLORENCE — Tennessee RiverLine officials will be in the Shoals on Thursday to gather input from the community.
Attendees are encouraged to register at 652toyoushoals.eventbrite.com before attending the meeting, called “652 to YOU,” which will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. in the Singing River Room at the Marriott Shoals Hotel and Spa.
The Shoals was chosen as one of five pilot communities in the 652-mile RiverLine project. Each of these communities is given a unique opportunity to shape the new regional trail system, which will stretch along the river from Knoxville, Tennessee, to Paducah, Kentucky.
A project crew is spending the next few weeks visiting each pilot community to survey the areas and host meetings to get ideas from locals.
The crew’s three-day visit to the Shoals will include meetings with local leaders and advocates. Prior to the engagement event, the crew will host a river clean-up, open to the public, from 9 a.m. to noon at Sheffield Riverfront Park, located at 1416 Alabama Ave.
“There’s going to be sort of a larger conversation of the RiverLine as a whole and what that means for our community, and then there will be some activities to think about how they access the river already and how that access could be improved,” said Muscle Shoals National Heritage Area Director Carrie Crawford.
According to Crawford, the project crew will largely run the meeting, though she will have a part in facilitating some of the hands-on activities that will be involved.
“There’s going to be some neat things using maps, getting people to think about better ways to utilize our resources,” she added.
The large-format maps, Crawford said, will help attendees to point out where they’re accessing the river and other recreational resources.
There will also be some group discussions about different aspects of outdoor recreation, the river and how they can benefit the local economy.
While Crawford said the RiverLine crew will use several techniques to gather input, she expects asset mapping techniques will play a part.
“You might have a lot of sticky notes and stickers to sort of bring ideas together and point out different locations,” she explained.
Photographers and videographers will be on hand to document people’s stories to help shape some new ideas.
“We are hoping to see a diverse group of community members attend the meeting, from community leaders and business owners, to recreation enthusiasts and students from local school systems, Northwest-Shoals Community College and UNA,” Crawford said. “The more diverse the group, the more we have an opportunity to learn from one another about how the Tennessee RiverLine can benefit our community.
“We have such an amazing resource in the river, and we really need to be planning for how we can utilize this resource moving forward.”
Those unable to attend the meeting will be able to provide input through an online survey at tnriverline.org/rivergauge.
For information on the project and its pilot communities, go to tnriverline.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.