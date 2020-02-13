HACKLEBURG — Former Colbert County Engineer John Bedford is assisting a Hackleburg family whose 16-year-old son was paralyzed from the neck down in an motor vehicle crash.
Bedford said he was assisting in the construction of an addition to the family's home that will help Hackleburg High School student Bryce Raper adapt to using a wheelchair.
"It's for the parents to be able to take care of him," Bedford said.
To assist the family with expenses related to their son's injuries, country music star Darryl Worley, Franklin County singer/songwriter Joseph Baldwin and "American Idol" and "The Voice" contestant Dexter Roberts will perform at a concert Saturday at the Hackleburg High School Gymnasium.
The show begins at 10 a.m. and admission is $10 per person.
For more information, contact Jessica Hyde at 205-935-1997, Kenny Hallmark at 205-495-2675, or Phillip Kelley at 205-494-5833.
