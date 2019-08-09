D190425 mo brooks
Buy Now

Congressman Mo Brooks. [DAN BUSEY/DECATUR DAILY]

 Dan Busey/Decatur Daily

FLORENCE — U.S. Rep. Mo Brooks, R-Alabama, will conduct a Washington D.C. update from noon to 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 22, at the Shoals Chamber of Commerce.

The cost is $15 per person and includes lunch. Space is limited.

Brooks represents's the state's 5th Congressional District.

To purchase tickets, go to business.shoalschamber.com/events/details/2019-washington-update-with-congressman-mo-brooks-11378

For more information about the event, call the chamber at 256-764-4661.

russ.corey@timesdaily.com

or 256-740-5738. Twitter

@TD_.RussCorey

Loading...
Loading...

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.