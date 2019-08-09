FLORENCE — U.S. Rep. Mo Brooks, R-Alabama, will conduct a Washington D.C. update from noon to 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 22, at the Shoals Chamber of Commerce.
The cost is $15 per person and includes lunch. Space is limited.
Brooks represents's the state's 5th Congressional District.
To purchase tickets, go to business.shoalschamber.com/events/details/2019-washington-update-with-congressman-mo-brooks-11378
For more information about the event, call the chamber at 256-764-4661.
