TUSCUMBIA — Emily Thrasher has numerous photos of Dixie the doe, a "neighborhood deer" that was treated like a pet by many of the residents of the Cedar Hills Estates subdivision off Baker Lane.
Thrasher has photos of the deer in her yard, eating watermelon, eating pork rinds, as well as pictures of the animal with her daughter, with toddlers, lying in the grass with her fawns, and in their shop with her husband.
She said Dixie was like a dog, and even came into her house and laid down in front of her fireplace.
"My kids have played with her," Thrasher said.
Dixie was a fawn when she was found by a former resident who raised her until he moved out of the neighborhood. The deer continued to live in the nearby woods and has had at least two sets of offspring.
The doe, however, was "euthanized" by an Alabama Fish and Wildlife Game Warden after it attacked an elderly woman on July 30 and again on July 31, according to Marianne Hudson, a conservation outreach specialist with the Alabama Department of Conservation.
"There was a resident who was attacked by a deer that was apparently known to many residents," Hudson said. "It was raised illegally in captivity. It was free-ranging at the time. In the past, the deer had been raised illegally and consistently fed and invited into homes in this neighborhood."
Hudson said the woman was attacked by the deer at her mailbox on July 30, then attacked a second time in her garage on July 31. Emergency services responded to the scene after a call was made to Colbert E-911.
The woman was treated by EMTs with Helen Keller Ambulance Services, and was transported to Helen Keller Hospital in Sheffield by private vehicle for treatment.
Thrasher said the woman was more than 80 years old and frail. She said the women suffered a cut on her leg that required two stitches.
Hudson said the deer tried to attack the woman a third time while she was trying to get into the vehicle. A Colbert County deputy sheriff had to stand between the deer and the woman so she could get into the vehicle, Hudson said.
Hudson said Game Warden Jerrod Poole arrived and determined the deer was a threat and euthanized the animal.
"Deer raised by people can attack people and can cause serious injuries," Hudson said.
She said in 2013, a Marshall County man was permanently blinded in one eye and sustained other injuries when he was attacked by his pet deer. The last fatality from a pet deer attack occurred 17 years ago in Choctaw County, Hudson said.
Hudson said the department stands behind Poole's actions.
"He determined correctly the deer was a danger to humans," she said. "He made the correct decision to euthanize the animal before it injured anyone else."
Thrasher said she has known Dixie for about three years after it walked into their yard one day. She said she hasn't heard of the animal being aggressive toward anyone until this recent incident.
There was a fawn nearby, but Thrasher said she has approached the deer when her fawn was close by with no issues. She had several photos of the deer and her fawns.
Another resident, Lindsey Balentine, said she was also familiar with Dixie.
"She walked up and licked my hand," she said.
Thrasher has several photos of her 8-year-old daughter, Madilyn, with Dixie.
"I was not scared of her," Madilyn Thrasher said.
The deer has apparently been in the community for about five or six years.
Thrasher said she spoke to the game warden before he arrived at the scene and told him what had happened. While she does not hold a grudge against Poole for euthanizing the animal, she said she wished another option could have been used.
"We would have pulled the money together to send her somewhere," Thrasher said. "It's just a sad situation."
Thrasher said she has searched for the fawns, who were only about 10 days old, but could not find them.
Hudson said one of the fawns was spotted, but could not be captured. She said deer normally do not attack people if someone gets close to a fawn.
"If that was the case, it would be happening all over the state," she said. "Deer are social creatures. When they don't have a fear of humans, they treat humans as their social equal."
Despite the residents' fondness for Dixie, Hudson said she discourages people from trying to make pets of wild animals.
"We not only discourage it, it's illegal," she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.