Despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, employees with F&W Construction and C&M Builders continue work on a new Delta Express convenience store on Pine Street.
The old store was demolished and construction of the new store began as the pandemic began impacting the Shoals.
"It’s very important to keep our jobs progressing in these times," said John Fulmer, co-owner of F&W Construction. "We have had to adjust the way we work during the pandemic. We are keeping our men as safe as possible."
He said the company is working according to health department directions.
"At the end of the day, staying safe is our main goal," Fulmer said. "Our men, along with ourselves, have families we return to every night."
Less than a mile away, the Tacala Companies are completing work on a new Taco Bell restaurant on North Wood Avenue in the Seven Points Area.
Work crews have most of the work on the outside of the new building completed. This past week they erected the large outside sign.
Tacala’s founders, Dick Reese and Don Ghareeb opened their first Taco Bell in 1989 in Columbiana, Alabama.
Taco Bell locations have more than tripled in the past 30-plus years, and Tacala has grown to over 300 locations in the Southeast and Texas.
Altamont Capital Partners invested in Tacala in 2012 and has helped drive explosive unit growth over the past eight years.
