MUSCLE SHOALS — Work has begun to improve the pumping capacity at the Wilson Dam Road retention pond, which overflowed and flooded several homes during the flood of February 2019.
Mayor David Bradford said installing a second pump at the pond will double the pumping capacity from 3,000 gallons to 6,000 gallons per minute.
"We're still in the middle of a rainy season," Bradford said.
The city was able to purchase from a vendor without going through the state bid process because the pump was only sold by one vendor in the state. Bradford said the pump had to be identical to the one already installed so they could work in tandem.
The pump cost $79,248.
The project includes enlarging the lines that remove water from the retention pond.
City Engineer Brad Williams said the project will enlarge the outflow line from the retention pond from 8 inches to 14 inches.
Bradford said contractors installed a 24-inch steel casing under Wilson Dam Road so there is no need to cut the road to install the larger pipe.
Eady Contracting of Russellville submitted the low bid of $182,310 to install the pump and add the new outflow lines.
Bradford said doubling the pumping capacity and enlarging the outflow lines will make a tremendous difference. A portable pump was used to assist the single permanent pump when heavy rains returned to the Shoals this past February.
