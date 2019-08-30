TUSCUMBIA — Councilwoman Geraldine Tompkins is pleased with the progress she sees as she looks around the gymnasium at the Willie Green Center, but she concedes there's more to do.
On Wednesday, a crew from Chandler Painting Company of Florence was finishing a painting project inside the gym.
Lead man Alan Smith said the crew painted the concrete block walls and all the exposed metal structural beams. He said it took the crew about six days to complete the interior painting.
"It does look so much better," he said.
Tompkins said the work represents the second phase of a major renovation project to improve the appearance of the center.
The first phase, which began in late March, was completed by Lawson Construction Company. It involved replacing the roof, siding, trim and downspouts and the deteriorating insulation inside.
Tompkins said she hopes the building will be presentable for the weekend's Trenholm School Reunion.
She hopes the city can fund a third phase, which will involve the installation of new flooring.
"I have about five other things in my basket for this building," Tompkins said.
There is still some work to be done inside the offices, and another larger room with a stage can serve as a small auditorium.
The current project only covers the exterior improvements and the interior painting, Tompkins said.
She would also like to see more programs offered at the center other than athletic activities.
"We need weekly functions going on here," she said. "Not every child is an athlete."
Tompkins would like to see tutoring programs for young people and other types of after-school programs.
But she also understands it takes time and money to come up with new activities at the center.
"This job has taught me to be patient," the first term councilwoman said.
Named after local educator Willie Green, who died in World War II, Tompkins said the center is 50 to 60 years old. A lack of maintenance allowed it to fall into disrepair.
The city utilized $52,600 of a $2.5 million bond issue to complete the renovations, according to Park and Recreation Director Joel Kendrick.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.