FLORENCE — If you're wondering about the traffic counters that have spring up around the Shoals, it's just a traffic services contractor collecting data for the Alabama Department of Transportation.
North Region Public Information Officer Seth Burkett said Southeast Traffic Services (STS) is collecting data for the Transportation Department's Maintenance Bureau Traffic Monitoring Section in Montgomery.
"ALDOT’s Maintenance Bureau Traffic Monitoring Section collects and maintains traffic data for over 22,000 locations throughout the state," Burkett said. "Southern Traffic Services conducts the count program for ALDOT in most urban areas."
Burkett said there are 628 locations in the Shoals that STS will count for the Transportation Department.
One-third of those counts, he said, will contain vehicle classification data based on axle spacing collected by the counters, which resemble a black garden hose. The other two-thirds will produce traffic volume data only, he said.
"This data must be collected once every three years or less in order to have our data meet Federal Highway Administration and Highway Performance Monitoring System requirements," Burkett said.
North Division Operations Engineer Mark Dale said the counts could be used by the Transportation Department to prioritize capacity needs, such as adding lanes to an existing road.
Developers, he said, will use the data to determine where is the best location for a new business, such as a restaurant, which may require a certain amount of daily traffic.
"They need certain numbers," he said.
The Transportation Department's planning department will use the data to prioritize future highway improvement projects, Dale said.
"Our safety office utilizes these counts in their efforts to reduce crashes on our roadways," Burkett said.
The public can also access the data through the Transportation Department's ALGO traffic information website.
A city could also utilize the numbers to prioritize roads for a future paving project.
Burkett said the data is also utilized by Metropolitan Planning Organizations, such as the Shoals MPO.
