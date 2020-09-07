MUSCLE SHOALS — A Russellville contractor has begun expanding the Wilson Dam Road retention pond.
Mayor David Bradford said Eady Contracting began work on the project Wednesday and should be done in three to four weeks.
City Engineer Brad Williams said the contractor will excavate the entire 1 1/2 acres adjacent to the pond, but only to about half the 25-30 foot depth of the existing pond.
Earlier this year, Eady Contracting installed a second pump in the pond and enlarged the lines that carry storm water from the pond and under Wilson Dam Road.
The Alabama Department of Transportation provided $200,000 toward the $450,000 project, Bradford said.
During the winter flood of 2019, several homes on East Roosevelt Avenue near the pond were flooded.
Bradford said he hopes the additional pump and expanded capacity help the retention pond operate more efficiently during heavy rain events.
When the excavation is completed, a new security fence will be constructed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.