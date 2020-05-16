MUSCLE SHOALS — A Tuscaloosa firm has been selected to replace 20 Cypress Lakes Golf Course bunkers that were damaged during severe flooding in February 2019.
Sur-Line Turf Inc submitted the low bid of $135,000 to repair the greens, City Clerk Ricky Williams said. The previous low bid was $160,000.
The company was one of four that submitted bids for the project, City Engineer Brad Williams said.
It was the second time bids were solicited for the project. During the first round, the city received only one bid, which turned out to be higher than project estimates.
For the second round, the city extended the amount of time the contractor would be allowed to complete the project.
"That was the biggest difference," Ricky Williams said.
Cypress Lakes Golf and Tennis Facility General Manager Scott Arndt said Sur-Line Turf will have 90 days to complete the project.
Arndt said water got behind the layer of fabric that covers a base layer of dirt, gravel and drains at the bottom of the bunker. The fabric layer is usually covered by 5-6 inches of sand. The fabric layer was beginning to show through the sand, Arndt said.
"They're a very reputable company," Arndt said. "They will do a good job as long as the weather doesn't hold them up."
He said the company has a start date of July 27 and a completion date of no later than Sept. 25.
"In the grand scheme of things, it's only going to take no more than 30-35 days," Arndt said.
The Federal Emergency Management Agency is providing 75% of the cost to repair the bunkers while the state will provide another 12.5%. The city will pay the remaining 12.5%.
