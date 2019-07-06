TUSCUMBIA — Colbert County Administrator Roger Creekmore said the contractor who installed three storm shelters that are showing significant rusting has agreed to repaint the structures, even though they're out of warranty.
Creekmore said the five-year-old shelters are at Manning Homes in Sheffield, Maud in western Colbert County and the Crooked Oak community.
"It looks worse than it is," said Creekmore, a former industrial paint representative for PPG. "We had a very cordial, productive meeting with Safe-T-Shelter, who is going to step up to the plate and work out a procedure to have the problem fixed."
He said other shelters installed by Safe-T-Shelter are not showing the paint failures the three rusting ones have.
According to Creekmore, there are three newer shelters built by the same company the county will keep an eye on to see if they develop the same problems. Those shelters are located in Allsboro, Appleton Road and Red Rock Road.
He said the issues with the newer shelters are minor and are not in a state of failure.
Colbert County Emergency Management Agency Director Michael D. Smith said the rusting does not impact the integrity of the storm shelters, which were built with money provided by the Federal Emergency Management Agency after the deadly April 2011 tornado outbreak.
"Basically, the paint is running off the side of them," Smith said.
Creekmore thanked Brent Mitchell for agreeing to develop a plan to address the rusting. Mitchell is the chief operating officer of Aquamarine Enterprises of Hartselle, which manufactures the shelters.
"He indicated he wanted to do the right thing with this," Creekmore said. "We appreciate Mr. Mitchell's willingness to work with us on this issue."
Creekmore and Smith attended a meeting Wednesday to discuss the situation, and inspected some of the shelters with Mitchell.
Creekmore said the shelters are exposed to elements and will develop unsightly mildew issues. He said that has appeared on other shelters in the county, which were built by Safe-T-Shelter and Survive-A-Storm.
Creekmore said he and County Maintenance Superintendent Robbie Carter have developed a touch-up procedure to address the mildew issues.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.