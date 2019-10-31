SHEFFIELD — Mayor Pro Tem Ronnie Wicks said 16 construction companies were represented at a Wednesday pre-bid meeting to discuss projects to construct water and sewer infrastructure and a road to access the Inspiration Landing Property off West 20th Avenue.
Wicks said the city ran an announcement statewide for three weeks requesting bids.
"We ran the announcement locally, in Huntsville, in Birmingham, and in Montgomery," Wicks said. "Hopefully we will receive good, competitive bids on both projects."
The city clerk will open bids at City Hall at 4:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 8.
The first phase of the proposed Inspiration Landing resort project includes hotels, an indoor event center, outdoor amphitheater, a movie theater, microbrewery, distillery and various restaurants and shops that will occupy a city center.
A second phase includes a marina on the Tennessee River near the mouth of Spring Creek and a residential component.
