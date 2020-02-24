Authorities are searching for a convicted killer they say escaped from a work-release facility.
The inmate escaped from the Childersburg Work Release Center on Saturday night, the Alabama Department of Corrections said in a statement.
Daniel Miner was not found in his bed during a count of inmates at the facility, officials said.
Miner was last seen wearing state prison-issued white clothing, according to media reports. He's serving a life sentence for a 1994 murder in Marshall County.
Childersburg is about 30 miles (48 kilometers) southeast of Birmingham.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.