The Key Underwood Coon Dog Cemetery is hosting its 82nd annual Labor Day celebration on Monday at the cemetery on 4945 Coon Dog Cemetery Road near Cherokee.
It will include the popular liar's contest, arts and crafts, barbecue, a buck dancing contest and music. Official Coon Dog Cemetery T-shirts, pins and camouflage caps will be available.
For information, go to coondogcemetery.com, or call 256-627-0612.
Colbert County Tourism and Convention Bureau CEO Susann Hamlin said Labor Day weekend is traditionally one of the busiest of the year in the Shoals.
