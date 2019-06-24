TUSCUMBIA — After 39 years with the Tennessee Valley Art Association, Executive Director Mary Settle Cooney is bidding farewell to the organization that she said made each day a new adventure.
“Every single day on this journey has taught me something new,” she said. “I will miss that process of putting an exhibit together and watching the staff that does that so well —watching how they tell the story of the works that are on display, and at The Ritz, too."
Though she had earned a degree in elementary education, Cooney said she felt the job of stay-at-home mom tug at her heart instead. Also a vocalist, it was Cooney’s voice teacher—president of TVAA board of directors at the time—who originally pulled her into the art association once her children had reached junior high and high school.
Cooney came on board with TVAA in 1980 as assistant director, a position she would fill until taking over as executive director in 1989. She said she felt called to her work with TVAA from day one.
“I came over, and I tell you … it consumed me immediately because it was, I think, what I was kind of predestined to do, and it was like I had found it, or I had been led to it,” she recalled.
The board had taken a proactive position to introduce the performing arts at the time, Cooney said, and from there she saw tremendous growth in the community arts through TVAA.
According to interim director Nancy Sanford, TVAA expanded the museum to four galleries, added the petroglyph, increased outreach, purchased and renovated The Ritz Theatre, and expanded theater programs—all since Cooney arrived.
Shirley Maize, who was director in Cooney’s early days with TVAA, was an instrumental figure in her journey with the organization.
“I learned so much from her,” Cooney said. “She was wonderful.”
But it was someone with whom Cooney hadn’t worked who inspired her most of all: the late painter, Ethel Davis.
“Ethel Davis thought the community needed an art museum, and she set out on a mission to make sure that happened,” Cooney said. “…She spent two years hard on this project of hers, and the purpose of the board was to raise the money to build this museum. … After her death they continued to raise the money, so in ’72, it opened. She’s kind of been a hero to me because she did not give up.”
That inspiration has been a driving force for Cooney throughout her tenure at TVAA.
She smiled as she discussed TVAA’s outreach efforts with area schools, which includes theater classes, student projects, scavenger hunts and other hands-on activities.
Cooney said art is pervasive in the everyday lives of all people, and it is crucial for all children to have opportunities to explore the arts.
“We tend to think that art is the object sitting on the pedestal or hanging on the wall, but the artistic process is what intrigues me—why artists are drawn to that—and I have come to realize that every child needs … a good bit of instruction in the creative thinking process,” she said. “I think every child at an early age needs creative activities just to stimulate that part of the brain, so whatever their life choice is—whether it’s art or whether it’s science, or whatever it is—there are going to be times you need to be able to think creatively, and art teaches you that.”
In addition, she said museums “hold the world’s treasures” and help tell the stories of people and culture, which makes them “critical” in helping people understand who they are.
While she will miss being immersed in her work, Cooney said she is looking forward to spending time with her family and touring other small museums in the Southeast. She will continue to be involved with TVAA as a patron.
“Now, I get to sit back and just come and enjoy a play or come to an exhibit,” she said.
As the board reevaluates the needs of TVAA and its programs, and searches for the next executive director, Sanford is working to keep up the momentum.
Sanford, who participated in TVAA’s early theater programs and has served on the board, said she is inspired by the “force” that is Cooney, learning a lot from her over the years.
“She’s one of my heroes,” Sanford said. “To know and see what has been accomplished here over her tenure here is truly phenomenal. … There is a tremendous amount of work that goes into every single thing that happens because everything we do, she is a stickler for quality.
“We’re going to work hard to be the best we can be. That’s a lot to live up to, but she is a community hero.”
Cooney credited the TVAA board, staff, volunteers and a long list of community partners for the organization’s success today. She also praised her husband and friends for their support and contributions.
“Through the years, through all this growth, the staff has been small, but the people who have worked here have given it their all,” she said. “They’ve been dedicated to the mission of the art association, and their collective talents are why we are where we are professionally.
“I just wish that everybody could get up in the morning and look forward to coming to their job like I have. When people come together for a common goal, it absolutely inspires you, and that’s the way this place has been dealt with. … It’s been those people who also believe in this mission.”
For Cooney, it’s important to incorporate the lessons of yesterday to continue reaching new heights tomorrow.
“I just think it’s important to remember those people who gave so much to get it started, and it certainly is our responsibility to continue to perpetuate the arts in this area, honoring their contributions and providing these opportunities for future generations.”
